Five people - including four children - seriously injured in crash on A1 near Sawtry

Crash involved Audi and Toyota, with Audi driver testing positive for cannabis following roadside drugs test

Five people have been left with serious injuries following a crash on the A1.

The collision between a black Audi Q2 and a white Toyota Yaris happened at about 12.50am today (15 July) on the northbound carriageway near Sawtry.

Police and paramedics attended and five people, four children and a 36 year old man, were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened on the A1 at Sawtry

The driver of the Audi, a woman in her 40s from Peterborough, tested positive for cannabis following a roadside drugs wipe and has been released under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage, is urged to contact police via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website quoting incident 25 of 15 July. Anyone without internet access should call 101 and ask to speak to a member of the Road Policing Unit.