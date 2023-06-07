News you can trust since 1948
First-time buyer event to be held at Judith Gardens in Sawtry

The day will focus on first-time buyers, to give them the advice to get their mortgage
By Lucy WormleightonContributor
Published 7th Jun 2023, 14:54 BST- 1 min read
The event is taking place this weekend.The event is taking place this weekend.
First-time buyers can find out about their options for stepping on the property ladder by attending an event at Bovis Homes’ Judith Gardens location in Sawtry

A first-time buyers day is being held at the development, off Gidding Road, on Saturday 10 June, from 10am to 5pm, with expert talks and presentations at 11am, 1pm, and 3pm.

Visitors can find out about deposit requirements, the market outlook and mortgage affordability, with the opportunity to get personal one-to-one advice from an Independent Financial Advisor.

Jason Blunden, managing director at Evolve Financial Solutions and Vistry East Midlands’ Independent Financial Advisors, said: ‘There are still plenty of mortgage options on the market currently, and plenty of flexibility with lending now, too. In particular, a number of lenders have increased their affordability recently depending on the income level you have which allows mortgages to be granted with up to 5.5x income even in joint names.’

Joel Tedham, sales manager at Judith Gardens, said: “It can be overwhelming to go through all the options – and work out what’s right for you and what you can afford – when you set about buying a property for the first time.

“However, with the right support, people often find it’s more straight forward than they may have thought."

To book a place at one of the three sessions, call 01487 280101.