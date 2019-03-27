First TEDx event to be held in Peterborough

Have your say

The first TEDx event is to be held in Peterborough.

TED events have become famous for assembling the world’s leading thinkers and doers to speak on a diverse range of topics, which garner huge online audiences.

TEDx runs on the same theme as TED, but the events are independently organised.

Launched in 2009, some of the best talks from TEDx events have gone on to be featured on TED.com and where they have been viewed by millions of people from across the globe.

The first TEDxPeterborough will take place on Wednesday, April 3 at the Key Theatre from 9.30am to 6pm. The theme of the event is: Variety Is The Spice Of Life.

Speakers will come from Peterborough and across the UK, as well as from France, Denmark and Iceland.

TEDxPeterborough’s curator Asha Clearwater said: “We are so thrilled to be staging the first TEDxPeterborough in the city and can’t wait to see all our 12 fabulous speakers share their ‘ideas worth spreading’.

“Our theme for this year is Variety Is The Spice Of Life and we hope to reflect that with the diversity of topics and talks we have lined up.”

Tickets can be booked at www.tedxpeterborough.com.

Speakers at the first TEDxPeterborough are:

. Nick Coles – teacher from William Law CE Primary School in Werrington. Talk: Effective Feedback Without Marking.

. Gitte Winter Graugaard – author, life coach and speaker from Denmark. Talk: Help Your Child To Sleep – Empowering Your Child To Connect.

. Carly Leonard – chief executive of PECT (Peterborough Environment City Trust). Talk: Why We All Need A Fashion Fast.

. Lee Mason – virtual reality and digital artist based in Peterborough. Talk: Reality Is Over-rated.

. Sarah Parkes – former science teacher with an honours degree in environmental chemistry and a diploma in law. Talk: BIG MACs Not Muffins.

. Dr Andrea Pennington – integrative physician, acupuncturist, meditation teacher and author. Talk: Music Saved My Life: My Journey From Self-Hatred To Self-Love.

. Helene Philipsen – life transformation specialist based in Copenhagen, Denmark. Talk: Don’t Eat Your Feelings.

. Claire Russell – founder of a mental health training business, volunteer with Samaritans, mental health first aider and trainer. Talk: Resilience Is In-built and The Key To Mental Health.

. Emma Sheardown – world and european para dressage champion. Talk: There’s No Such Word As Can’t.

. Adam Stevens – speaker on diet and health across three continents. Talk: The Source of Health.

. Solveig Thorarinsdottir – stockbroker, founder of award-winning yoga studio, author and musician. Talk: The Power of Love: From Badass Banker To Love Warrior.

. Taz Thornton – award-winning coach, motivator, author, speaker, empowerment and visibility specialist. Talk: The Science Of Being Silly.