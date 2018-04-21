First ever marathon is no sweat for 77-year-old Bryan

It is never too late to run your first marathon, even at the age of 77.

Bryan Smale was determined to find out whether he could manage a 26.2 mile run when he took part in the Brighton Marathon on Sunday, and not only did he complete it in four hours and 40 minutes (which he claims is the same time as the average marathon run in America last year), but he came first in his age group and even felt fine afterwards.

The former butcher, who lives in Orton Waterville, said: “I have always run and done half-marathons and 10ks. I do a lot of cycling as well.

“I just wanted to do a marathon to see if I could do it. Twenty-six miles seemed a long way but it was not too bad.

“I never really felt as if I could not do it.”

Bryan will take part in the 10k in Eye in a few weeks and the half marathon Great Eastern Run in the city in October.

But his days of running marathons may not be over yet.

“When I have fully recovered I will contemplate another one,” added Bryan, who used to run Wards butchers in the Hereward Cross shopping centre, near the city market.

Bryan’s daughter Zoe Tetlow (51) also ran the marathon last Sunday.

Zoe, who completed an Ironman in France last year, finished the run in three hours 42 minutes, putting her in eighth position out of 782 in the category for women aged between 50 and 59.

She said: “My dad’s result is far more impressive plus I could hardly walk the next day and dad was absolutely fine!”