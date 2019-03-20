Firestarter tribute seen across the globe

A Peterborough artist has spoken of his shock after his stunning tribute to a rock star has been seen by thousands of people across the globe.

Nathan Murdock (33), created the image of The Prodigy singer Keith Flint in the subway near the Amazon warehouse in Peterborough this week.

Street artist Nathan Murdock with his fleeting graffiti just off Frank Perkins Parkway EMN-190320-165639009

The art, showing Keith singing in his iconic aggressive style, as seen in chart-topping single Firestarter - can be seen from the Fletton parkway as motorists drive past.

Professional artist Nathan - who runs Street Arts Hire - has created a number of works in the tunnel, including one of E.T. which is also currently on display - but his image of Keith, who died earlier this month, is his pride and joy.

Nathan said: “I’ve been a fan of The Prodigy since I was a boy - Jilted Generation was the first album, and I even got a Prodigy tattoo. Keith’s death really had an impact on me, and I wanted to do something.”

Nathan started the piece on Monday morning, and worked for two days to finish it. He said: “Colour portraits are the most difficult things to do with spray paint, because the skin tones are so difficult. Works normally take a day, but this was really important to me - I had to get it right.”

Street artist Nathan Murdock with his fleeting graffiti just off Frank Perkins Parkway EMN-190320-165651009

When he finished Nathan posted images online - and now it has been seen across the world, including by Peterborough guitarist Gizz Butt, who played with The Prodigy and said it was ‘amazing.’

Nathan said: “Its had thousands of comments - people have said they have family in Australia who have seen it. Seeing the reaction from everyone has been fantastic.”