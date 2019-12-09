Firefighters tackle Peterborough house fire

Firefighters were called out to tackle a house fire in Woodston on Saturday.

The north roaming fire engine and one crew from Stanground were called to Oundle Road at 5.50pm.

Fire news

They arrived to find a fire in an outbuilding of a house which they extinguished.

The incident was later re-inspected and the cause of the fire was said to have been an accident.

Then on Sunday at 2.52am a crew from Wisbech, a crew from March and a crew from West Walton (Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service) were called to a fire in North Brink, Wisbech.

The crews arrived to find a fire in a building measuring 15 x 20 metres. They used three jets and one hose reel to extinguish the fire before returning to their stations by 7.20am.

The incident was also later re-inspected and again was started by accident.