Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dozens of firefighters spent nearly eight hours tackling a fire that started at a farm building in Holme.

Emergency services were called at around 1.40pm on Saturday to the blaze – and the flames were only brought under control at around 9pm.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “At around 1.40pm fire control received a call to a fire in a farm building in Holme. The first crew to arrive called for additional fire engines and a water carrier as the fire had quickly spread to involve the whole building and surrounding grassland.

Fire crews spent eight hours tackling the fire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Around 40 firefighters tackled the blaze using eight jets and eight hose reels and by 3.45pm the fire was under control and some of the fire engines were able to return to their stations.

"Crews remained at the scene dealing with small areas of fire and dampening down until around 9pm when the last crew left.”