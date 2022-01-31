Firefighters respond to blaze at Peterborough allotment

A view of the fire from a neighbouring street. Courtesy of Daisy Jane Bews .

The fire broke out on Sunday evening at just before 8pm and is believed to have been helped to spread by a sofa located near an allotment area behind a block of flats on Palmerston Road in Woodston.

The fire became well developed and could be seen from neighbouring streets but nobody was injured.

The cause of the fire has been described as accidental.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 7.53pm on Sunday a crew from Stanground was called to a fire on Palmerston Road in Woodston, Peterborough.

“Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire involving a sofa near an allotment area. They extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their station by 8.55pm.