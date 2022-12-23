At least three people were hurt in two crashes in and around Peterborough on Thursday evening (December 22).

Emergency services were called to the junction of David’s Lane and Goodwin Walk, Werrington, at 4.52pm, after a collision between a Volkswagen Polo and a Peugeot Rifter Horizon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “ Crews arrived to find a collision involving two vehicles, with one person trapped inside.

Crews had to cut people from their vehicles

“Firefighters used specialist equipment to release one casualty from their vehicle.”

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson added: “Fire crews attended to assist with removing a person who was trapped in one of the vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At least one person received minor injuries.”

At almost exactly the same time, at 4.50pm, emergency services were called to Whittlesey Road, Benwick, after a two car collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said one of the cars, a Land Rover, had left the road and resided in a ditch.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighters used specialist equipment to release one casualty, who was left in the care of the ambulance service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road was closed to allow emergency services to work at the scene, and to recover the Land Rover from the ditch.

Police said two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad