Firefighters cut people from cars after crashed in Werrington and Fenland

At least three people hurt in crashes

By Stephen Briggs
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 12:06pm

At least three people were hurt in two crashes in and around Peterborough on Thursday evening (December 22).

Emergency services were called to the junction of David’s Lane and Goodwin Walk, Werrington, at 4.52pm, after a collision between a Volkswagen Polo and a Peugeot Rifter Horizon.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “ Crews arrived to find a collision involving two vehicles, with one person trapped inside.

Crews had to cut people from their vehicles
“Firefighters used specialist equipment to release one casualty from their vehicle.”

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson added: “Fire crews attended to assist with removing a person who was trapped in one of the vehicles.

“At least one person received minor injuries.”

At almost exactly the same time, at 4.50pm, emergency services were called to Whittlesey Road, Benwick, after a two car collision.

Police said one of the cars, a Land Rover, had left the road and resided in a ditch.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighters used specialist equipment to release one casualty, who was left in the care of the ambulance service.”

The road was closed to allow emergency services to work at the scene, and to recover the Land Rover from the ditch.

Police said two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Earlier in the afternoon a serious collision took place on the A47 near Peterborough, which left one man seriously injured. Police are appealing for witnesses and information as they piece together what happened in the lead up to the crash.

