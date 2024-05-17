Fire service issues warning after increase in bonfires getting out of control

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service shared this photo of one of their crew members dealing with a bonfire that got out of control.

The advice is not to create bonfires during ‘hot spells’

With firefighters responding to a number of blazes created by unattended bonfires across the region last week – Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service is issuing advice to residents.

In a post via their social media channels, a spokesperson for the service said: “We've seen an increase in crews responding to out of control bonfires following the hot weather we had at the weekend.

“Please don’t start bonfires during hot spells. The ground is incredibly dry and fire will spread fast.”

They pointed to their official advice on bonfires, saying: “We would urge people to think twice about having a bonfire.

"Lighting a bonfire in a garden presents significant risks to residents if they get out of hand,” they went on. “Not only this, but the smoke can also aggravate coronavirus symptoms for those that might be shielding or isolating.”

Those who do decide to have a bonfire are urged to heed the following advice:

• Build your bonfire well clear of buildings, garden sheds, fences and hedges

• Never use flammable liquids to start a bonfire, and never burn dangerous items such as aerosol cans, paint tins, foam furniture, or batteries

• Don’t leave bonfires unattended. An adult should supervise it until it has burnt out. If it has to be left, damp it down with plenty of water

• Always keep a bucket of water or a hosepipe nearby in case of fire

• Check the weather - avoid lighting bonfires in high winds.