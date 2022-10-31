News you can trust since 1948
Fire rips through bin store in Baxter Close, Peterborough

Fire crews called to blaze in Walton on Sunday night

By Stephen Briggs
35 minutes ago - 1 min read

A fire ripped through a bin store in a Peterborough street on Sunday night.

Residents living in Baxter Close reported hearing a number of ‘explosions’ at around 8.30pm.

Today (Monday) a spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The crew arrived to find a fire in a wooden bin store. Firefighters extinguished the fire using hose reels before returning to their stations by 9.30pm.

The fire in Baxter Close destroyed the bin store

“The cause of the fire was unknown.”

