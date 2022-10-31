Fire rips through bin store in Baxter Close, Peterborough
Fire crews called to blaze in Walton on Sunday night
By Stephen Briggs
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
A fire ripped through a bin store in a Peterborough street on Sunday night.
Residents living in Baxter Close reported hearing a number of ‘explosions’ at around 8.30pm.
Today (Monday) a spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The crew arrived to find a fire in a wooden bin store. Firefighters extinguished the fire using hose reels before returning to their stations by 9.30pm.
“The cause of the fire was unknown.”