Fire fighters rescue resident from burning flat in Peterborough
Fire started on Saturday afternoon
Firefighters rescued a resident from a burning flat in Orton on Saturday afternoon.
The fire started in Herlington, Orton Malborne at 5.15pm.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews arrived to find smoke issuing from a second-floor window.
Most Popular
-
1
Criminal damage, assaulting police officers and bike thefts - Peterborough Magistrates' Court sentencing results revealed
-
2
Burglar who was fought off by brave 94-year-old man jailed after DNA found on victim's walking stick
-
3
Plans to build Olympic-grade Climbing Wall in Peterborough's Ferry Meadows park secure £1.5 million Government funding
“Firefighters rescued one casualty from the building, who was given first aid before being left in the care of the ambulance service.
“Firefighters extinguished the fire and used a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the smoke.”