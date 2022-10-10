News you can trust since 1948
Fire fighters rescue resident from burning flat in Peterborough

Fire started on Saturday afternoon

By Stephen Briggs
Monday, 10th October 2022, 5:06 pm - 1 min read
Updated Monday, 10th October 2022, 5:06 pm

Firefighters rescued a resident from a burning flat in Orton on Saturday afternoon.

The fire started in Herlington, Orton Malborne at 5.15pm.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews arrived to find smoke issuing from a second-floor window.

Fire services were called to the scene

“Firefighters rescued one casualty from the building, who was given first aid before being left in the care of the ambulance service.

“Firefighters extinguished the fire and used a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the smoke.”