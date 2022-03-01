Fire crews urge residents to take care when parking cars after engine slowed down on way to job
Fire crews have urged residents to take care when parking their cars after a fire engine was delayed on the way to a job.
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 4:56 am
The crews at Chatteris sent out the warning following the incident over the weekend.
A spokesman said; “Please be considerate when parking and consider how the emergency services would get to your address in an emergency. Yesterday evening (Saturday) we were held up significantly trying to negotiate parked vehicles.
“We appreciate how difficult it is to park sometimes, but we can all play a part by considering the following steps:
“Never park on double yellows.
“Never double park.
“Park as close to the kerb as possible.
“Straighten front wheels and consider wing mirrors.”