Fire crews urge residents to take care when parking cars after engine slowed down on way to job

The crews at Chatteris sent out the warning following the incident over the weekend.

A spokesman said; “Please be considerate when parking and consider how the emergency services would get to your address in an emergency. Yesterday evening (Saturday) we were held up significantly trying to negotiate parked vehicles.

“We appreciate how difficult it is to park sometimes, but we can all play a part by considering the following steps:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews issued the warning after an incident over the weekend

“Never park on double yellows.

“Never double park.

“Park as close to the kerb as possible.