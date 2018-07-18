Fire crews tackle separate field fires in Peterborough

Fire crews tackled two separate fires in fields yesterday (Tuesday, July 17).

Crews from Stanground and Dogsthorpe were called to Thorpe Park Road in Longthorpe at 4.42pm where they found two separate seats of fire in a field. Firefighters used aqua packs and beaters to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101, or by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Then at 5.57pm one crew from Dogsthorpe and one crew from Market Deeping (Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service) were called to a fire in the open at Maxey Cut, Northborough.

Crews arrived to find a fire on the river bank which had spread to a nearby field.

Firefighters used beaters and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire was accidental.

The crews had returned to their stations by 8.25pm.