Fire crews tackle large fire at Wittering bungalow

Fire crews tackled a large fire at a bungalow in Wittering on Sunday.

At 6.23pm on Sunday, February 11, one crew from Stanground, one crew from Dogsthorpe and one crew from Stamford in Lincolnshire were called to a fire on Hall Lane in Wittering.

Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire in a bungalow. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels and a jet.

The building was safely evacuated when crews arrived.

The crews returned to their stations by 9.20pm.

The cause of the fire was accidental.