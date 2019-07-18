Fire crews tackle farm blaze as three large barns and 100 tonnes of straw catch fire Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Fire crews have been tackling a blaze at a farm overnight. Three large barns and 100 tonnes of straw caught fire in Rummers Lane, Wisbech St Mary. Four fire engines and three specialist appliances were sent to the incident. Every person has been accounted for and fire crews remain at the scene. Peterborough carer sobs in court after stealing £1,000 from 86-year-old heart attack victim Pensioner dies after medical episode at Whittlesey’s Manor Leisure Centre