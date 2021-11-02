Fire crews respond after bonfire sets Peterborough house alight
Fire crews in Peterborough responded after a bonfire spread and set alight a house.
A large bonfire was set up in the back garden of a property on Scotney Street in New England on Friday (October 29).
The occupants were forced to call the fire brigade at 10:40pm, however, when the fire had begun to spread to the roof of the house.
Several fire crews attended the scene and were able to put out the blaze.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 10.40am on Friday (29) crews from Dogsthorpe, the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade and Stanground were called to a fire on Scotney Street in New England, Peterborough.
“Firefighters arrived to find a large bonfire at the back of a house that was spreading to the roof of the property. They extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their stations by 11.50am.
“The cause of the fire was accidental.”