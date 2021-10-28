Fire crews called after flames spotted in Queensgate Shopping Centre
Fire crews were called to Queensgate this afternoon after flames were spotted in the centre.
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 3:57 pm
An investigation into the cause of the fire is now under way.
Mark Broadhead, Centre Director said; “We can confirm that a small fire broke out between two fire exits near the external part of the shopping centre on Cumbergate.
“The fire services attended promptly and extinguished the fire within minutes.
“We are now working with them to investigate the source of the fire.”