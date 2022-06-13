Firefighters have said bad parking could be putting lives at risk in Peterborough after they were blocked from attending a blaze in the city.

Crews were called to Adderley, North Bretton at about 7.40pm on Thursday night after a report trees were on fire.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews had to run equipment to the fire which was over 150m away. As a result, we wouldn’t have been able to access some of the houses on the street.

“Luckily this time we were responding to trees on fire , however, if there was a house fire, lives could have been at risk.

“Please think before you park - can a fire engine get through?”