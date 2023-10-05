Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services were called to a fire at a home in Orton which started in the early hours of this morning (October 5).

Crews from Stanground, Dogsthorpe and Yaxley were called to a house fire on Caldervale in Orton Longueville at 4am.

Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.

Crews returned to their stations by 5.10am.