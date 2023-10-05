Fire breaks out in Orton home in early hours of the morning
Crews spent an hour tackling the blaze
By Stephen Briggs
Published 5th Oct 2023, 13:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 13:44 BST
Emergency services were called to a fire at a home in Orton which started in the early hours of this morning (October 5).
Crews from Stanground, Dogsthorpe and Yaxley were called to a house fire on Caldervale in Orton Longueville at 4am.
Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.
Crews returned to their stations by 5.10am.
The cause of the fire was accidental.