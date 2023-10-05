News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders

Fire breaks out in Orton home in early hours of the morning

Crews spent an hour tackling the blaze
By Stephen Briggs
Published 5th Oct 2023, 13:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 13:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to a fire at a home in Orton which started in the early hours of this morning (October 5).

Crews from Stanground, Dogsthorpe and Yaxley were called to a house fire on Caldervale in Orton Longueville at 4am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.

Crews returned to their stations by 5.10am.

The cause of the fire was accidental.

Related topics:FireEmergency servicesStangroundDogsthorpeYaxleyOrton Longueville