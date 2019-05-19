Festival near Peterborough will promote ethical well being and a vegan lifestyle

Thrive Vegan Festival takes place near Peterborough on June 23
Thrive Vegan Festival takes place near Peterborough on June 23

Following the overwhelming success of Peterborough’s first Vegan Christmas Festival (an event which will return later this year), the organisers of the event – the Thrive Tribe will be bringing a very special summer gathering.

This ticketed, intimate event on June 23 will feature talks from the likes of vegan Olympic athlete Fiona Oakes. Fiona is also a Guinness World Record holder.

Thrive Vegan Festival takes place near Peterborough on June 23

Thrive Vegan Festival takes place near Peterborough on June 23

Vegan internet sensations Cath Kendall and Jordan Steven will also speak, along with a representative from Extinction Rebellion – who have been in the news recently!

Along with those speakers, and more, there will be a full programme of interactive workshops, including guided meditation, yoga, cacao ceremonies, henna and nature crafting.

As if this isn’t enough, the festival will have a stage of live music, featuring local acts such as Opaque, A Great Notion and Pennyless as well as ethical national names including The Lartey Sisters and The High Breed.

The day will also feature food vendors and a number of stalls – all in the sacred and beautiful setting of Moonhenge on the outskirts of Peterborough.

Thrive Vegan Festival takes place near Peterborough on June 23

Thrive Vegan Festival takes place near Peterborough on June 23

A Thrive spokesman said: “We intend to marry the benefits of a plant-based diet with notions of ethical wellbeing at a festival promoting a sustainable future, a vegan lifestyle and family entertainment in relaxing and beautiful surroundings. The Christmas festival will return in November, but in the meantime, we wanted to bring a more exclusive, interactive and intimate experience – and what better time to do it than on Solstice weekend?”

Tickets are £22 for adults and £18 for 11-16-year-olds. Under-11s go free with a ticket- holding adult.

They are available from https://www.eventbrite.com/e/thrive-vegan-summer-festival.

Alternatively, contact thriveveganfestival@gmail.com