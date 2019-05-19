Festival near Peterborough will promote ethical well being and a vegan lifestyle

Following the overwhelming success of Peterborough’s first Vegan Christmas Festival (an event which will return later this year), the organisers of the event – the Thrive Tribe will be bringing a very special summer gathering.

This ticketed, intimate event on June 23 will feature talks from the likes of vegan Olympic athlete Fiona Oakes. Fiona is also a Guinness World Record holder.

Thrive Vegan Festival takes place near Peterborough on June 23

Vegan internet sensations Cath Kendall and Jordan Steven will also speak, along with a representative from Extinction Rebellion – who have been in the news recently!

Along with those speakers, and more, there will be a full programme of interactive workshops, including guided meditation, yoga, cacao ceremonies, henna and nature crafting.

As if this isn’t enough, the festival will have a stage of live music, featuring local acts such as Opaque, A Great Notion and Pennyless as well as ethical national names including The Lartey Sisters and The High Breed.

The day will also feature food vendors and a number of stalls – all in the sacred and beautiful setting of Moonhenge on the outskirts of Peterborough.

A Thrive spokesman said: “We intend to marry the benefits of a plant-based diet with notions of ethical wellbeing at a festival promoting a sustainable future, a vegan lifestyle and family entertainment in relaxing and beautiful surroundings. The Christmas festival will return in November, but in the meantime, we wanted to bring a more exclusive, interactive and intimate experience – and what better time to do it than on Solstice weekend?”

Tickets are £22 for adults and £18 for 11-16-year-olds. Under-11s go free with a ticket- holding adult.

They are available from https://www.eventbrite.com/e/thrive-vegan-summer-festival.

Alternatively, contact thriveveganfestival@gmail.com