Mark Raftery, 49, of Ecton Grove, Elm, Wisbech, was driving a dark grey Volkswagen Golf R32 when it was in collision with a silver Volkswagen Golf at about 3.45pm on Thursday, December 8 on the B1101 March Road, between Coldham and March.

Mr Raftery suffered serious injuries and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital but died after his condition deteriorated on Wednesday, December 28.

In a tribute, his family said he was a “beloved dad, son, grandad and brother”.

Mark Rafferty.

Their statement continued: “Mark was the loudest in the room and always loved a laugh.

“He loved his cars and his family dearly and can now be with his dad and brother.

“Mark will be sadly missed and will always be in our hearts.”

A passenger in the Golf R32, a 30-year-old man, was also left with serious injuries.

The driver of the silver Golf, a 50-year-old woman, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries.

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “The victim has sadly died a few weeks after the collision and our thoughts are with his family at this time.

“I would still like to hear from any witnesses who may have information or anyone with dashcam footage of the collision or of either vehicle in the moments prior to the collision.”

If you have any information or dashcam footage, you can report it through the force website, quoting reference number 35/90042/22.

