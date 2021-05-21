Family pay emotional tribute to ‘precious, beautiful’ woman killed in A47 crash near Peterborough

Kali Mena Rolfe

Kali Mena Rolfe, 18, of Ely Road, Littleport, died in the crash at Guyhirn on Wednesday evening.

In tribute, Kali’s family said: “Our precious, beautiful daughter, loving and thoughtful sister, granddaughter, niece and cousin.

“Kali was adored and loved by family, friends and colleagues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“She was happy loving life and just starting out in the career she loved.

“There are no words, life will simply never be the same, our hearts are broken.

“Kali – we love you beyond words, love you beautiful.”

The crash between a white Volkswagen Polo, which was being driven by Kali, and a Scania double-decker bus happened at about 9.20pm on Wednesday (19 May) between Wisbech and Guyhirn.

Two passengers from the car, an 18-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King’s Lynn, but have since been discharged.

No one on the bus, including the driver, a 37-year-old woman, required hospital treatment.

An investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Kali’s family are being supported by specialist officers and have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.