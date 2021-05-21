Family pay emotional tribute to ‘precious, beautiful’ woman killed in A47 crash near Peterborough
The family of an 18-year-old woman killed in a collision near Peterborough on Wednesday have paid tribute to her.
Kali Mena Rolfe, 18, of Ely Road, Littleport, died in the crash at Guyhirn on Wednesday evening.
In tribute, Kali’s family said: “Our precious, beautiful daughter, loving and thoughtful sister, granddaughter, niece and cousin.
“Kali was adored and loved by family, friends and colleagues.
“She was happy loving life and just starting out in the career she loved.
“There are no words, life will simply never be the same, our hearts are broken.
“Kali – we love you beyond words, love you beautiful.”
The crash between a white Volkswagen Polo, which was being driven by Kali, and a Scania double-decker bus happened at about 9.20pm on Wednesday (19 May) between Wisbech and Guyhirn.
Two passengers from the car, an 18-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King’s Lynn, but have since been discharged.
No one on the bus, including the driver, a 37-year-old woman, required hospital treatment.
An investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.
Kali’s family are being supported by specialist officers and have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.
Anyone who witnesses the crash or who has dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it should contact police via the web chat function https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw, online forms www.cambs.police.uk/report or by calling 101, quoting incident 523 of 19 May.