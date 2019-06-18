Families had a ball at Peterborough’s Queensgate on Father’s Day

Goodness gracious, great balls of fire – Queensgate Shopping Centre was the place to be in Peterborough this Father’s Day, when a giant ball bit came to town!

Hundreds of kiddies took turns at diving in to see if they could find finding two golden balls hidden amongst thousands of multi-coloured ones – and competed to win a £500 Queensgate Gift Card, perfect for treating dad to an extra special something for Father’s Day.

The giant ball pit

Each child had 30 seconds to find the two balls and whoever was the fastest to find them over the weekend would win the amazing prize. Young baller, Miah Kaiser scooped the prize, manging to find the two golden balls in a super-fast 10.5 seconds!

Laura Chandler, Marketing Manager at Queensgate Shopping Centre, said: “Everyone who came to this event had an absolute ball! It was all free of charge and our lucky winner – who was totally on the ball with a time of just 10.5 seconds – was over the moon to discover that they’d won! Keep your eyes peeled for our next exciting event.”