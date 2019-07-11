Eyes down ... for a bingo date with Shayne Ward in Peterborough

X-Factor winner and Coronation Street star Shayne Ward is set to perform at Buzz Bingo in Peterborough later this month,

Buzz Bingo, in Limekiln Road, West Town, is giving revellers the opportunity to sing along to Shayne’s hottest hits, getting up close and personal in an intimate one-off show after playing for a chance to win an array of great Bingo prizes.

Taking to the stage on July 27, customers will get to enjoy an action-packed night of Bingo before being treated to a special performance from Shayne, featuring a string of hit singles as well as the chance to witness a much-anticipated cover or two.

General admission tickets for the event are £15, which includes both the ‘Main Event’ Bingo game as well as the show and are available to purchase now. Meanwhile VIP Table Service tickets are available for groups of four with bubbly for £100 (£25 each).

Jon Hempstead, Club Manager of Peterborough Buzz Bingo said “We’re delighted to welcome another star to Buzz Bingo Peterborough. Shayne Ward is loved for his acting and music and we can’t wait to welcome him to our club. It’ll be a special night for our players to experience an intimate concert, and we hope to see lots of new faces playing bingo too.”

Shayne Ward first captured the nation’s heart in 2005 as the winner of the second series of The X-Factor. He secured the Christmas number one with ‘That’s My Goal’, swiftly becoming the third-fastest selling single of its time. Claiming ‘platinum’ status with his number one debut album, Shayne has most recently snapped up awards for his part as Coronation Street’s Aidan Connor, wooing millions of viewers for his role in the nation’s favourite TV soap.