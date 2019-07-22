Extinction Rebellion holds ‘funeral procession’ in Peterborough city centre

Extinction Rebellion held a ‘funeral procession’ in Peterborough city centre to mourn what it describes as the loss of life due to climate change.

Activists convened in the grounds of Peterborough Cathedral at noon on Saturday before carrying a coffin through the city centre in funeral dress to “mourn for the planet, the loss of species and the uncertainty of their future”. The protesters largely dressed in black for the occasion, while a number of speeches were made at the Guildhall after the procession, including one from the Dean of Peterborough Chris Dalliston. It is a big week for climate change activism in Peterborough with city councillors widely expected to back a motion to declare a climate emergency on Wednesday evening. Green Party city councillor Julie Howell, who took part in the procession, said: “Cllr Nicola Day and I were pleased to support this event ahead of the city council’s debate of a climate emergency motion. It was clear from the reaction of the public on Saturday that the message about the need to take meaningful action to prevent a climate catastrophe is getting through.”

