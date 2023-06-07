Experienced headteacher takes over Thorpe Primary after 18 years as deputy head

Emma Anderson, has been appointed headteacher at Thorpe Primary School, Netherton, part of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust (PKAT).

Having qualified in 1994 in teaching, this September 2023 will be Miss Anderson’s 30th year working within schools in Peterborough.

Miss Anderson is no stranger to Thorpe Primary School because she has worked in the school since 2005 as deputy head.

Miss Anderson said: “I feel very privileged to become the headteacher of Thorpe Primary School, after 18 years here as deputy headteacher.

"I am excited to build on the success of our school and its recent ‘good’ Ofsted judgement. I am proud to lead our dedicated staff team and work alongside our supportive parents and governors, as we work together to provide the best educational opportunities for our amazing children.”

Dr. Ian Young, CEO of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust said: “Thorpe Primary School is a very strong and successful school, due to the superb leadership of Kate Trethewy and her team over the past seven years and we are very ambitious for its future.

"Emma Anderson presented a compelling vision to us for that future and we were absolutely delighted to appoint her to be the school’s new Headteacher. She brings the perfect blend of teaching and leadership experience, knowledge of the school, Trust and community, and an unshakeable resolve to provide the best possible education for the children in her care.”