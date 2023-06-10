(L to R) Caz Bruce (Animal Manager at Exotic Pet Refuge), Elaine Brown (outgoing Chairperson of the Nene & Welland Oddfellows) and Darren Mansford (co-owner of the Exotic Pet Refuge).

Deeping St James wildlife sanctuary, the Exotic Pet Refuge, has received a donation for £2,500 from a local friendship group.

Outgoing Chairperson of the Nene and Welland Oddfellows friendship group, Elaine Brown, handed over the cheque last month, having chosen the Refuge as her charity of the year.

The money has been raised through a number of events, including raffles, car boot sales and indoor table top sales. Other donations of bedding, towels and food have also been given.

The Nene and Welland Oddfellows has now supported the wildlife sanctuary to the tune of over £6,500 over the last few years.

Pam Mansfield founded the Exotic Pet Refuge in 1984 with her late husband, Mel, after someone came to them with an injured bird. She said: “We’re extremely grateful to the Oddfellows for their continued backing.

“Without help like this we wouldn’t be able to do the work we do and give these animals the most comfortable life possible.”

Pam is now assisted by her son, Darren, and a small team of regular volunteers. The money will help the Station Road site care for over 250 creatures, including snakes, monkeys, and even a lynx.

Karen Earth, Branch Secretary at the Nene and Welland Oddfellows, said: “Our members have worked so hard throughout the year to make this donation possible, so thank you to everyone who helped and donated.

“As well as helping people find friendship, the Oddfellows has a proud history of supporting good causes. It’s nice to know that we’re making a difference in our community.”

Exotic Pet Refuge also hosts open days, with two upcoming on Sunday June 11 and Sunday July 9. For more details visit their Facebook page.

This Oddfellows have now set their sights on raising funds for the Deeping Men’s Group, and will be present at the Deepings Carnival on Sunday June 25 from 12pm and are holding a car boot sale at Glebe Park, Market Deeping, on Saturday July 8.