Work has begun to transform the entrance to Cowgate in the centre of Peterborough with a stunning new mural.

The seven-metre high artwork will replace the current sign which marks the entry to Cowgate on the side on the of Head2Head Barbershop.

The work has been Commissioned by Peterborough Positive – the city’s business improvement district and has been inspired by a historic photograph capturing the street scene in the area in 1908.

How the mural is planned to look.

Local street artist Nathan Murdock will be transforming the white wall and retaining the

‘Cowgate’ street sign, so it is incorporated into the completed mural, which will be finished

in a subtle colour scheme to reflect the building’s heritage.

Pep Cipriano, Chief Operating Officer at Peterborough Positive, said: “Placemaking underpins the priorities in our business plan and making visual improvements to the city centre is something I’m determined to address.

"I’ve always wanted to bring some life to this wall and when I saw a photograph of how Cowgate once was, I immediately imagined it being reproduced on a larger scale for everyone to appreciate.”

“The mural will not only pay tribute to our past but will also be an eye-catching and detailed piece of art that adds to the visual appeal of Cowgate. I’m delighted to be working with Nathan on this project, as he’s equally excited to bring this piece of our city's history to life in a way that resonates with both residents and visitors.”