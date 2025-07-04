Weekend bus service to return to Peterborough's Ferry Meadows this summer

A weekend bus service to and from Ferry Meadows will return this summer.

The Nene Park Trust has announced that the service will return thanks to the success of a similar one last summer.

The ‘Your Community Greenbus’ will run a different route this year though. It will start at Bretton Centre and travel via north Bretton, Ravensthorpe, Westwood and then down to Thorpe Meadows before arriving at the heart of Ferry Meadows.

The buses will run every 60 minutes from 9.30am – 6pm on Saturdays and Sundays from July 24 to August 31 as well as on the August bank holiday Monday.

The bus fare will be £2.50 per person with a £4 return ticket price, with under 10s going free.

The bus will be run by Central Connect bus company and organised by Nene Park Trust, thanks to funding from The National Heritage Lottery Fund through the five-year Your Community Greenspace project.

There is still no current bus service that comes right into Ferry Meadows, making park accessibility limited to those reliant on public transport. The aim of the Your Community Greenspace project is to make the park more accessible to all.

Jen Marscheider, Head of Marketing for Nene Park Trust, said: “We are really pleased we are able to offer this bus service to our park visitors again this summer.

"Please spread the word far and wide about ‘Your Community Greenbus’ so we can make sure it’s well used and we can continue to look at offering sustainable and accessible travel options to our Park visitors after the summer too.

"We will be gathering feedback on the bus service throughout the summer to pass on to the bus company to see whether a permanent bus route like this is viable in the future.”