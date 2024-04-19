Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A family of duckling paid a surprise visit to a Peterborough primary school this week.

Staff at Thorpe Primary School in Longthorpe were left stunned when a female mallard, along with 12 little ducklings, wandered into the school’s building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Site manager Kevin was on hand to make sure that the family got out of the building safely.

The ducklings made their way through Thorpe Primary School.

They were last spotted by a class- who were walking to a swimming lesson- leaving the school, believed to be on their was to the nearby rowing lake.