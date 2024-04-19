WATCH: Family of ducklings pay surprise visit to Peterborough school!
A family of duckling paid a surprise visit to a Peterborough primary school this week.
Staff at Thorpe Primary School in Longthorpe were left stunned when a female mallard, along with 12 little ducklings, wandered into the school’s building.
Site manager Kevin was on hand to make sure that the family got out of the building safely.
They were last spotted by a class- who were walking to a swimming lesson- leaving the school, believed to be on their was to the nearby rowing lake.
The RSPB were contacted and believe that the mother knew where she was heading and had no concerns for their welfare.