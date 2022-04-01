Visitor centre, gift and farm shops at Peterborough’s Ferry Meadows to open this weekend

Park visitors will be able to check out the new facilities from 9am.

The previously named Lakeside Farm Shop has been relocated inside the extended premises to offer an exciting new visitor experience, where shoppers will be able to pick up locally sourced produce alongside gifts, garden and homeware items.

Nene Park Trust has been working closely with rural retail industry leaders Appetite Me to update the farm shop produce ranges available within the centre, sourcing the very best food and drink items whilst continuing to support local and regional suppliers.

Among many other produce, visitors will find freshly baked bread from Kings Cliffe Bakery, fresh meat and pies from The Peterborough Game Company and chilli sauces and scorching seasonings from Badgers Artisan Foods.

Also stocked are oriental sauces and noodles from Yau’s Foods, award winning natural fruit ciders handcrafted in Cambridgeshire by Cranes Drinks, and handmade fudge from ethical supplier Fudged Up in Grantham. Our product range will change with the seasons, introducing locally grown fresh fruit and vegetables alongside a selection of premium quality fresh lamb, born and reared on the Nene Park Rural Estate.

Visitors will have the opportunity to try before they buy with regular tasting days running throughout the year. Products to try will be from new suppliers such as Savoursmiths Crisps, Ferneleys Ice Cream, Papworth Brewery and Jennys Jams – all in April.

In addition to the Farm Shop, visitors will find a unique range of gifts, garden and homeware items in store. New suppliers have been introduced alongside old favourites, with exciting additions including den kits from The Den Kit Co, natural and vegan soaps and bath salts from Isle Soap Co, and eco-friendly greeting cards designed by pointillist artist Fay Martin.

All the proceeds made from purchases will be reinvested back into Nene Park, helping to maintain and nurture its much loved greenspaces for all the community to enjoy.

Open 7 days a week, with newly extended opening hours from 9am to 6pm, the Visitor Centre, Gift and Farm Shop will continue to provide useful information on the Park and things to do in the local area, as well as operating the park’s mobility scooter loan service and stocking the ever-popular duck food!

The refurbishment of the Visitor Centre is part of Nene Park Trust’s ambitious redevelopment plans for this area of the Park, which also includes the refurbishment of the Ferry Meadows Café and the toilet facilities, creating a completely refreshed

visitor hub for Ferry Meadows.

1. The refurbished gift and farm shop at Ferry Meadows. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

