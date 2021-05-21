VIDEO: 85m historic brickwork chimneys demolished in Whittlesey

The chimneys stood on the site of the former Saxon Pit brickworks in Whittlesey until they were demolished at just before 10am this morning.

Holes were made in the bottom of both chimneys and nitro-glycerine explosive charges were laid to bring them down. An exclusion zone was set up to ensure the safety of the many people that stood on verges close to the site to get a glimpse. Three klaxons were sounded before each charge was set off and the large structures came crashing to the ground.

The demolition all went ahead smoothly, despite the high winds.

One of the iconic chimneys crashes to the ground. Picture: Chris Lowndes

The chimneys have stood on the site for over 50 years, while the Saxon pit has been serving brickworks for over 100 years, according to Historic England.

Observer Tony Harris said: “This is something I’ll probably only get to see once in my life. The chimneys are an iconic part of the skyline around here and it will be a bit unusual to not see them anymore.