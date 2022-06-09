Part of the defaced Davids Lane underpass mural.

Residents in Werrington have expressed their sadness and anger that a new mural at Davids Lane underpass has already been vandalised, less than a week after it was completed.

The mural was created by street artists Nathan Murdoch, Carl Unwin and Steve Crowe and depicts a number of recognisable scenes ‘Past and Present’ in Werrington and was funded by a grant from the Tesco Community Fund.

Despite only being completed on Friday (June 3), residents have already noticed that the mural has been defaced. An highly offensive slogan has been written next to the ice skater with her arm outstretched, several smaller tags have been written onto the wall and faces have been drawn onto a number of other figures on the wall.

The ice skater mural with the offensive message pixelated out.

One resident told the Peterborough Telegraph: “I’m really angry and disappointed that this lovely artwork has already been vandalised with this horrible graffiti. I am so upset for the artist to see his work treated like that.”

Another added: “This is disgusting behaviour. I wonder if those behind even know what their messages mean.”

Mr Murdoch, who runs Street Arts Hire Ltd has said he will return to repair but the work but Werrington ward councillor has called for more vigilant policing to crackdown on the issue.

He said: “This has been reported but again there is no excuse for this sort of behaviour and it saddens most community minded people.

Some of the graffiti on the underpass.