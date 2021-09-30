Travellers set up camp on Werrington Fields site in Peterborough

Vehicles parked on Werrington Fields.

A number of caravans moved onto the site on Wednesday afternoon (September 29); the same say that a number of travellers were evicted from community fields in Campbell Drive, Gunthorpe.

It is believed that a number of the group have made there way from one site to the other.

It is also believed that the group gained access to the fields via the entrance on Rushton Avenue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vehicles parked on Werrington Fields.

The area is currently the subject of a dispute between Peterborough City Council, Ken Stimpson Community School and local residents.

Residents are opposed to plans to fence off an area of what has, until now, been considered public open space for many years.

The school has said that the fence is necessary due to a number of safeguarding concerns, having the field open to the public poses and that this means they are unable to use it for PE lessons.

Werrington First leader and Werrington ward councillor, Cllr John Fox has been at the site for most of the day and has made council officers aware.

In an update posted online, he said: “I have been in the area of Gunthorpe and Werrington all morning and this afternoon and am now fully aware of the unauthorised encampment on the fields near Rushton Avenue.

“I have visited the area and can say that PCC officers are fully aware of the situation and the legal procedure starts again.