Tidy Up Tenter Hill Meadow

Tenter Hill Meadow is a beautiful green space alongside the river Nene, enjoyed by wildlife, dog walkers, families, and anglers. Tenter Hill Meadow RiverCare is on a mission to care for this green space, ensuring that it is safe and tidy for all users. We have been delighted to receive support from The Hub Tenter Hill who have kindly provided a safe space for our equipment, allowing us to give access to volunteers who want to tidy up Tenter Hill.

The RiverCare team is now calling on locals to join in and help protect their environment. The Tenter Hill Meadow RiverCare group will be pulling on their boots and getting stuck in on Saturday 18th of November to remove litter from Tenter Hill Meadow and surrounding streets. If local residents want to join in, please meet us at The Hub Tenter Hill on Wessex Close, PE2 8HU on Saturday 18th of November at 10am.

All equipment will be provided, please dress for the weather and wear sensible closed toe shoes. If you have a pair of gardening gloves please bring these along!

The RiverCare and BeachCare programme is delivered by Keep Britain Tidy in partnership with Anglian Water and with the aim of supporting local community groups who want to protect and enhance their local waterways and beaches.

By joining Tenter Hill RiverCare you will be joining over 1,000 regular RiverCare and BeachCare volunteers from across the whole Anglian Water region.

Sally Bird, from RiverCare & BeachCare, said: