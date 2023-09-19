See the Northern Lights across the skies of Bourne.

Stunning photos sent in by Peterborough Telegraph reader Jason Richardson show the Northern Lights over Bourne.

The photos were captured on Sunday as the lights were visible across various parts of the UK. They even show a shooting star!

The Met Office has forecasted that the phenomenon, also known as the Aurora Borealis, will be visible in parts of the UK due to a minor enhancement in the aurora oval.

This oval determines the range of the lights and means the the display of lights will be visible further south.

Residents are expected to be able to view the lights, usually associated with Scandinavia until Saturday.

1 . The Northern Lights Beautiful shots of the skies above Bourne. Photo: Jason Richardson Photo Sales

