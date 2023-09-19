News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Man suffers knife wound to chest at theme park
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Three people in UK test positive for bacterial disease spreading in dogs

Stunning photos show Northern Lights over Bourne

See the Northern Lights across the skies of Bourne.
By Ben Jones
Published 19th Sep 2023, 13:13 BST

Stunning photos sent in by Peterborough Telegraph reader Jason Richardson show the Northern Lights over Bourne.

The photos were captured on Sunday as the lights were visible across various parts of the UK. They even show a shooting star!

The Met Office has forecasted that the phenomenon, also known as the Aurora Borealis, will be visible in parts of the UK due to a minor enhancement in the aurora oval.

This oval determines the range of the lights and means the the display of lights will be visible further south.

Residents are expected to be able to view the lights, usually associated with Scandinavia until Saturday.

Beautiful shots of the skies above Bourne.

1. The Northern Lights

Beautiful shots of the skies above Bourne. Photo: Jason Richardson

Photo Sales
Beautiful shots of the skies above Bourne.

2. The Northern Lights

Beautiful shots of the skies above Bourne. Photo: Jason Richardson

Photo Sales
Beautiful shots of the skies above Bourne.

3. The Northern Lights

Beautiful shots of the skies above Bourne. Photo: Jason Richardson

Photo Sales
Beautiful shots of the skies above Bourne.

4. The Northern Lights

Beautiful shots of the skies above Bourne. Photo: Jason Richardson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BourneResidentsPeterborough TelegraphMet Office