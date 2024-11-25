Storm Bert: Residents concern after 'lucky escape' as tree blown onto Peterborough homes

Only minor damage was done in the incident.

Residents in Peterborough were left shaken after a tree was uprooted and blown onto a number of houses by Storm Bert.

The birch tree in Swanspool in Ravensthorpe was uprooted by strong winds at around midday on Sunday (November 24).

Contractors rushed to the scene and were able to remove the tree on the same day.

councillor Raja Sabeel Ahmed and the fallen tree in Swanspool.

The tree narrowly missed a number of windows across two properties and ultimately, cause only minor damage to the roof.

Swanspool and the surrounding housing estates feature a host of trees growing close to properties, which has left several residents on edge that a similar incident could take place.

The Peterborough Telegraph spoke to neighbours following the incident, who expressed their concerns.

One said: “I am so glad that everyone inside was ok. This is why the big trees around here that are close to properties need to be trimmed more regularly. A lot of people will be very nervous now the next time we get winds like that."

The aftermath on Monday morning (November 25).

Another added: “I have a similar tree overhanging my house and am now very worries. I have contacted the council to ask if it can be trimmed.”

Ravensthorpe ward councillor Raja Sabeel Ahmed arranged for the removal of the tree and has thanks the council’s out of hours team for their swift response.

He added: “Thankfully, no one was hurt, but the sight of a tree sprawled across two properties was concerning.

"After hearing about the fallen tree, I contacted Peterborough City Council’s out-of-hours team to report the issue. To their credit, contractors arrived on-site within just 15 minutes—a testament to the efficiency of the council's emergency services.

The aftermath on Monday morning (November 25).

"The swift response from the council team and the contractors was commendable, and I want to express my gratitude to everyone who played a role in resolving the issue so efficiently. It’s in times of need that the strength of our community shines through, and I’m proud to serve as a councillor in such a responsive and caring ward.”

Wind and rain battered Peterborough over the weekend but Storm Bert is predicted by the Met Office be being clearing the UK on Tuesday (November 26).