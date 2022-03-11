Still no date when brown bin collections will resume in Peterborough - but council ‘hope it will be soon’

The council stopped regular brown bin collections - which are used for garden waste - in September last year, due to a shortage of HGV drivers.

It had been initially hoped the suspension of the service would only last through the winter period

Brown bins are only offered to residents who pay for the service, and those who had already paid for brown bin collections were offered a refund.

Brown bins in Peterborough

Today a Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “Like many other local authorities, it has been a challenge to recruit additional refuse collection staff which is why we suspended collections last autumn to focus on refuse and recycling collections.