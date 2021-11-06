Sites identified for 1000 new trees in Peterborough

The site on Oakdale Park.

The new trees have been pledged by Peterborough City Council as part of its plans to increase tree planting in the city.

The locations earmarked are all in the Stanground South ward after councillors Chris Harper, Ray Bisby and Brian Rush put forward proposals to the council.

The areas are:

The site on Fleet Way.

- Cardea Community Recreation Ground- an estimated 800-1000 trees to be planed between December and January, set back from the sports pitches.

- Fleet Way- 10-15 larger trees to be planted on grassed open space at the side of Maud Swift Court between November and December.

- Oakdale Avenue- 10-15 larger trees on grassed open space between November and December.

- Allan Avenue- up to five larger trees on grassed open space to be planted between November and December.

The Cardea Pavillion site.

Cllr Harper said: “PCC is committed to managing its trees and woodlands across the city, including increasing tree planting and canopy coverage for future generations and apart from Park Farm, where we are blessed with an abundance of flora particularly around the green wheel, some areas of our ward we believe are lacking tree coverage and Ray, Brian and I have been pressing for more trees to be planted particularly in the Fletton, Oakdale and Cardea areas.

“We all know how trees help with the environment but they are also a real boost to mental health too and a home to an abundance of wildlife so we’re therefore delighted to receive the news today that our requests have been heard.

“All tree planting will be followed up with summer watering as well as young tree maintenance from our teams to ensure they are given the best possible chance for establishment.

“As Cardea becomes adopted, we’ll be pushing for more trees in those areas deemed suitable.

The site on Allen Avenue.

“There are a number of factors that must be considered for new planting sites, for example areas of low canopy cover, future growth potential, the impact of underground utility services, and of course selecting the right species for the location.”