‘Shocking’ dumped asbestos set to be cleared from riverside at cost of £3,000

Twelve bags of asbestos which were illegally dumped by a river in Fenland are set to be cleared at a cost of approximately £3,000.

The discovery was made at Sixteen Foot Bank in March last week, with witnesses now being sought to catch the perpetrators.

After the asbestos was reported, a Fenland District Council spokesman said: “The scale and audacity of this crime is shocking and will cost several thousands of pounds to clear up.

“Exposure to asbestos can also be a serious health hazard so we are working with our partners, including the Environment Agency, to investigate the incident, gather evidence and ensure the waste is removed as quickly as possible.”

A council spokesperson confirmed this morning (Wednesday, March 27) that removal of the waste will begin tomorrow morning and is expected to be finished by the end of the day.

It will cost the council approximately £3,000 to clear.

Anyone with information on who dumped the asbestos is asked to email streetscene@fenland.gov.uk and contact the Environment Agency’s Incident Hotline on 0800 80 70 60, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

