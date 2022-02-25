Rundown Peterborough underpass to be revitalised by new artwork warning of the dangers of loan sharks
A rundown underpass in Peterborough is to be revitalised by new artwork warning of the dangers of loan sharks.
The restoration of the Paston Parkway underpass, just off Fulbridge Road, is part of a joint project to raise awareness of the dangers of loan sharks in partnership with the England Illegal Money Lending Team, Werrington Neighbourhood Council and Street Arts Hire Ltd and is taking place this weekend (February 26-27).
Free workshop sessions were recently held for people to try out street art techniques to produce a shark-themed canvas to take home. The important message ‘Let’s keep sharks in the ocean … and out of our community’ will feature on the mural with details of support agencies that can help people who are caught in the trap of a loan shark.
The mural has been designed by local artist Nathan Murdoch who is leading a team of local artists to complete the mural installation on Saturday: Andrew Bowley, Steve Crowe and Carl Unwin. The project has been funded by proceeds of crime taken from convicted loan sharks.
Sally Weald of Werrington Neighbourhood Council said: “We have wanted to do a project with Nathan down at this underpass for a long time and we are delighted that the Illegal Money Lending Team has given us the funding to allow us to do so.
“The mural will brighten the cycle path and encourage people to walk or cycle through the underpass to visit the old Fen Bridge and Car Dyke as well as raise awareness of loan sharks who prey on the most vulnerable in our communities.”
Anyone with concerns about loan sharks can call the Stop Loan Sharks 24 Hour Helpline on 0300 555 2222 or access support online at www.stoploansharks.co.uk.