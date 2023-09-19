Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The RSPCA is caring for two guinea pigs which were found abandoned in their cage in Bringhurst, Orton Goldhay.

The pair were found between 8pm and 9pm on September 7, by a member of the public in a wooded area.

The finder took them home and kept them safe until they were collected by the RSPCA.

One of the guinea pigs found abandoned in Orton Goldhay.

They were both very nervous and had been left outside during the heatwave and did not have any cover over their cage.

RSPCA Animal Welfare Officer David Allen took the guineas home and has been caring for them until space could be found within the RSPCA.

He said: “Fortunately, both guinea pigs were in good condition and didn’t require veterinary treatment, although they were extremely nervous and frightened and did not want to be handled but considering what they had been through it’s not surprising they were scared.

“We are grateful to the member of the public who found them and kept them safe until I was able to collect them.

“Abandoning pets like these in such a manner is an incredibly cruel thing to do and never the answer. If anyone has information about how they came to be there we would ask them to contact the RSPCA.

“Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or who has any information that could assist the RSPCA’s investigation should contact the charity appeal line, confidentially on 0300 123 8018.”