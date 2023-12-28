Road flooded as water main bursts in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough
The burst water main has caused problems for road users in Orton Goldhay.
Engineers are on the scene of a burst water main in Peterborough.
The issue has left a section of Goldhay Way, close to Howland, flooded.
Traffic is currently able to pass through but there is a significant level of standing water on the road and drivers have been advised to avoid the area.
There have also been reports of nearby houses experiencing low water pressure.
The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Anglian Water and is awaiting a response.