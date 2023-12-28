The burst water main has caused problems for road users in Orton Goldhay.

Engineers are on the scene of a burst water main in Peterborough.

The issue has left a section of Goldhay Way, close to Howland, flooded.

Traffic is currently able to pass through but there is a significant level of standing water on the road and drivers have been advised to avoid the area.

There have also been reports of nearby houses experiencing low water pressure.