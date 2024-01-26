Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Peterborough Telegraph can finally reveal the locations of the 100 new oak trees that Peterborough City Council pledged to plant in the wake of the destruction of the Bretton Oak tree in 2022.

The historic 600-year-old oak tree in Ringwood, Bretton was felled in June 2022 after a long-drawn out legal battle from residents to prevent the destruction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A freedom of information request, submitted by the PT, revealed that the council spent £49,000 to cut down the popular tree after a nearby resident had claimed that the roots of the ancient oak were causing damage to the foundations of the house and therefore preventing him from being able to get insurance.

Some of the new trees in Eye.

The council sided with the insurance company PRI Insurance Services and estimated these repair and legal fees could run into hundreds of thousands of pounds and also rejected the idea of installing root barriers.

After a last-ditch bid to stop the felling in county court was rejected because the judge did not feel he had the jurisdiction to decide the matter rather on the merits of the case, workers moved into begin the felling on June 29, 2022.

The Bretton Oak tree before it was felled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council says that the trees were planed in December 2022.

Bretton is the area of the city that has benefitted most from the new trees with 16 alone going into Bretton Park.

The locations