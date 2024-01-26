Revealed: The locations of the 100 new oak trees planted following Bretton Oak tree felling saga
The Peterborough Telegraph can finally reveal the locations of the 100 new oak trees that Peterborough City Council pledged to plant in the wake of the destruction of the Bretton Oak tree in 2022.
The historic 600-year-old oak tree in Ringwood, Bretton was felled in June 2022 after a long-drawn out legal battle from residents to prevent the destruction.
A freedom of information request, submitted by the PT, revealed that the council spent £49,000 to cut down the popular tree after a nearby resident had claimed that the roots of the ancient oak were causing damage to the foundations of the house and therefore preventing him from being able to get insurance.
The council sided with the insurance company PRI Insurance Services and estimated these repair and legal fees could run into hundreds of thousands of pounds and also rejected the idea of installing root barriers.
After a last-ditch bid to stop the felling in county court was rejected because the judge did not feel he had the jurisdiction to decide the matter rather on the merits of the case, workers moved into begin the felling on June 29, 2022.
In its place, the council pledged to plant 100 new oak trees in order to mitigate “against the environmental impact of felling the tree.”
The council says that the trees were planed in December 2022.
Bretton is the area of the city that has benefitted most from the new trees with 16 alone going into Bretton Park.
The locations
Bradwell Road open space, Netherton- 8 treesBretton Park- 16 treesBretton South Playing Fields- 5 treesBrimbles Way open space, Orton- 7 treesCleve Place, Eye- 4 treesCopeland, Bretton- 1 treeCrematorium- 2 treesTollgate Cleatham footpaths, Bretton Way- 7 treesWoolgard Egar Way footpaths, Elliot Avenue, Longthorpe- 3 treesHallfields Lane open space, Walton- 11 treesHargate Way sports field- 7 treesHartwell Way- 3 treesOrton Longueville open space- 8 treesRowland Court open space- 3 treesStagsden open space- 3 treesThe Orchards open space- 3 treesThorpe Meadows cyclepaths- 4 treesTirrington open space, Bretton- 3 treesWalton road, Marholm- 2 trees