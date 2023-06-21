Residents are being urged to have their say on plans for a new incinerator proposed for Wisbech.

Medworth Energy have said they plan to build the facility on Algores Way in the town. The company says the energy from waste plant would divert over half a million tonnes of non-recyclable waste from landfill every year, generating over 50 megawatts of electricity and offering the opportunity to supply steam to local factories.

The firm has also said they would be looking to employ local workers if given the green light, with around 40 jobs set to be created.

Medworth Engery say this is what the site could look like. Picture: Medworth Energy

Medworth Energy said that the construction of the incinerator would cost more than £300 million, last for three years, and employ 700 people during the build.

Now a consultation has been opened by The Environment Agency, asking residents for their views on the plans.

As regulator, the Environment Agency is currently considering the company’s application and will look at whether is meets all the necessary environmental regulations. These include whether the site will provide a high level of protection to the environment and human health.

John O’Neill, Installations Team Leader for the Environment Agency urged as many people to have their say as possible, and said: “The views of the local community on this site are hugely important and we welcome both the public and interested groups to comment.

“In assessing this permit, we will complete a detailed and rigorous assessment of Medworth CHP Limited’s application. This will allow us to ensure the operating techniques and control measures at the proposed facility comply with the legal requirements of an environmental permit. Such permits are used to protect people and the environment.”

Due to the nature of the application, the Environment Agency can only consider certain comments including information on local population and sensitive sites. The EA cannot consider comments about the visual impact of the site or the strength of public opinion; these are for the local authority.

To have your say on the issues, visit https://consult.environment-agency.gov.uk/psc/pe13-2tq-medworth-chp-limited/

The Environment Agency consultation starts on June 21, and runs until August 2.