Residents call for action over rat infestation on Peterborough estate

Residents have complained that issues have been ongoing for over two years.

Residents in Peterborough have called for action over what they have described as a rat infestation.

Residents of Oxclose in Bretton have been dealing with issues with rats for over two years.

The problem is believed to have been caused by the dumping of bones around the neighbourhood.

Neighbours have complained of seeing rats running from bushes in front of homes, with some reporting issues of rats climbing up the front of this houses and even getting into their lofts.

One resident told the Peterborough Telegraph, we have had a pungent smell in our loft we we know there has been rat activity. We had pest control out earlier this month and put seven boxes of bait down. I went in a week later and every single thing has been moved, it looks like the rats have been up there having a party!

“My wife’s son heard scratching above his bedroom two nights ago. We’ve seen eight of nine rats between seven houses close by in the last few days. The stink is absolutely horrendous.

"We’ve had them in our garden as well. I have had enough of it now. As much as two years ago, we spotted rats under our decking and we caught 21 rats in humane traps in just a week.

"I’m scared I’m going to find one in the house. I’m going to bed at night thinking I’m seeing shadows, I’m getting paranoid about it all.

"We just don’t feel this issue is being taken seriously. The more time that is taken, the more the rats keep coming back and breeding.”