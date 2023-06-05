Anglian Water has sent engineers to Fulbridge Road after a burst water main was reported.

Residents reported a large puddle forming along the road, opposite from Itter Park, this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anglian Water has said that it does not expect the leaking pipe to impact the water supply of any customers in the area.

The burst water main on Fulbridge Road.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We are sorry for any disruption on Fulbridge Road in Peterborough today.

“Our teams are on site carrying out urgent repair work to fix a leaking pipe our network.

"We hate leaks as much as our customers do and so are working to fix this as quickly as we possibly can.

"There should not be any impact to customers’ water supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad