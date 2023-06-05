News you can trust since 1948
Repair crews attend as water main bursts along Fulbridge Road in Peterborough

The leak was first reported on Monday morning (June 5).
By Ben Jones
Published 5th Jun 2023, 11:41 BST- 1 min read

Anglian Water has sent engineers to Fulbridge Road after a burst water main was reported.

Residents reported a large puddle forming along the road, opposite from Itter Park, this morning.

Anglian Water has said that it does not expect the leaking pipe to impact the water supply of any customers in the area.

The burst water main on Fulbridge Road.The burst water main on Fulbridge Road.
An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We are sorry for any disruption on Fulbridge Road in Peterborough today.

“Our teams are on site carrying out urgent repair work to fix a leaking pipe our network.

"We hate leaks as much as our customers do and so are working to fix this as quickly as we possibly can.

"There should not be any impact to customers’ water supply.

"We are grateful to our customers for their patience while we carry out this essential work.”

