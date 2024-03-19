Praise for Peterborough Wombles as city comes together for Great British Spring Clean
and live on Freeview channel 276
The work of the Peterborough Wombles has been praised by a city councillor as the Great British Spring Clean took place at the weekend.
A series of litter picks took place across the city, clearing streets, parks and verges of piles of rubbish.
Cllr Chris Harper, who represents the Stanground South ward, joined volunteers in Cardea to litter pick.
Cllr Harper said: “Last weekend saw PCC, Peterborough Wombles, PDAA, and many volunteers taking part in the Great British Spring Clean across our city and being fortunate to have such fantastic weather, they performed an amazing job, recovering loads of carelessly discarded rubbish filling hundreds of bags with litter.
“It’s a shame we have to do it in the first place, and it is a never-ending task, but by doing so, such events bring our communities together, communities that share a common goal of wanting to live in a nice clean and safe area. There are many individual litter pickers across our city performing litter picking day in day out near where they live showing their pride and care for the community in which they live and further afield by regularly joining litter pick groups such as the Peterborough Wombles.
“Our thanks to everyone from across the city that takes the time to show their pride in our city.”
The city council is urging people to continue to take part in the spring clean, by taking two minutes to clear up the immediate area outside their house or business.