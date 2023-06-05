News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’

Police launch investigation as body found in Peterborough lake

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.
By Ben Jones
Published 5th Jun 2023, 11:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 12:22 BST

Police in Peterborough have launched an investigation after a body was found in Fletton Lake.

The body was discovered by a fisherman and police are currently investigating although have not described the body as suspicious at this stage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “Police received a call from a fisherman at about 11.30am on Saturday (June 3) with reports of a body in Fletton Lake, Peterborough.

The body was found to the rear of the Fleet Complex in Fletton.The body was found to the rear of the Fleet Complex in Fletton.
The body was found to the rear of the Fleet Complex in Fletton.
Most Popular

“The body, of a man, has been recovered from the lake. The death is being treated as unexplained at this time.

“Officers remained at the scene over the weekend as the investigations continued.”

The body was found to the rear of the Fleet Complex in Fletton.The body was found to the rear of the Fleet Complex in Fletton.
The body was found to the rear of the Fleet Complex in Fletton.