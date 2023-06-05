Police in Peterborough have launched an investigation after a body was found in Fletton Lake.

The body was discovered by a fisherman and police are currently investigating although have not described the body as suspicious at this stage.

A police spokesperson said: “Police received a call from a fisherman at about 11.30am on Saturday (June 3) with reports of a body in Fletton Lake, Peterborough.

The body was found to the rear of the Fleet Complex in Fletton.

“The body, of a man, has been recovered from the lake. The death is being treated as unexplained at this time.

“Officers remained at the scene over the weekend as the investigations continued.”